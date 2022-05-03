Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 415,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

