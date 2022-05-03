MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$25.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.09.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,777,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,472. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.57 and a 52-week high of C$21.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$1,591,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,622,852.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

