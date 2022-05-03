MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after acquiring an additional 164,347 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,018,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,670.50.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,002.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 593.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,093.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,198.95.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

