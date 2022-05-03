MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Raised to €225.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from €220.00 ($231.58) to €225.00 ($236.84) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($257.89) to €270.00 ($284.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.50.

MKKGY opened at $36.23 on Friday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

