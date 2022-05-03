Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Position Decreased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Meridian Bioscience comprises about 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIVO stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 388,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

