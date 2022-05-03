Metaverse ETP (ETP) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Million

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $2,995.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,113,230 coins and its circulating supply is 80,113,132 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

