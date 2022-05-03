MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of MetLife worth $46,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The company has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

