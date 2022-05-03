MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Up 29.4% in April

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:MFA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.90. 2,239,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,430. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.61. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. MFA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

