MGP Ingredients (MGPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY22 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.950-$4.100 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $90.80 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $310,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,120 over the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.