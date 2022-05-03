Middleton & Co Inc MA Acquires 200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.04.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.29 on Tuesday, reaching $245.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,560,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,406. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $251.40.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 135.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

