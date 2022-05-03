Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,450 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 37.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

MTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 1,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

