Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

MTX stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $65.86. 150,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,112. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.