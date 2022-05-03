Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Cap of $91.72 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003128 BTC on exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.72 million and $40.78 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00221448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.65 or 0.00476326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038919 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,607.84 or 1.89859231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

