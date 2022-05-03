Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.25.

MITK stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

