Mithril (MITH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.66 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $30.10 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009962 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00218118 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

