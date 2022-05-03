Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,445 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 45,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $57,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

