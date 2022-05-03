Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNST. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MNST opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.93. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

