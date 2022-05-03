Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 9,286 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. 2,368,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average of $135.44. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

