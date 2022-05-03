Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.
RSP stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,429,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,082. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $144.74 and a 1-year high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
