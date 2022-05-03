Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,826,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,699,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

