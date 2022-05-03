Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,372 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 0.8% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

