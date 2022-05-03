Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 2,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,843,000 after purchasing an additional 302,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.84. 1,324,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average is $551.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

