Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,071 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,399,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,307 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,714. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

