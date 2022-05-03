Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.7% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.10. 8,364,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,176,318. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

