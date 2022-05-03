Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,137 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

PFE stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,562,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,953,506. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

