Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 270,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 76,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. 11,034,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

