Morgan Stanley Lowers Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Price Target to €16.00

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €18.00 ($18.95) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Engie from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Engie from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.37) to €17.00 ($17.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7631 per share. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

