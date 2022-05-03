Morris Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 97,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.49 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $233.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

