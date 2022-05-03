mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.04 Million

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.04 million and approximately $64,249.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,832.94 or 0.99896783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

