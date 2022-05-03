MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

