MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys New Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 689 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MasTec by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,594,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,290,000 after purchasing an additional 240,833 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,153,000 after acquiring an additional 207,185 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 828,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.72 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.70.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

