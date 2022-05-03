MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys New Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

