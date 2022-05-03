MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,753,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 983,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,880,000 after acquiring an additional 69,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $149.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $146.12 and a one year high of $200.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

