MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $69,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total value of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,091 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

