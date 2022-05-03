MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 500 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $55.15.

