MurAll (PAINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $853,254.68 and $48,726.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00029386 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,012,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

