MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.
NASDAQ MVBF opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.