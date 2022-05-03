MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.88. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MVB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

