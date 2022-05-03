NACCO Industries (NC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NC stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05. NACCO Industries has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $51.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NACCO Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

