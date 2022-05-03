National Bank Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,050.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $800.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $513.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $512.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.94. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $363.48 and a 1 year high of $575.00.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $33.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

