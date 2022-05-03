National Bankshares Increases Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$9.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.64.

BTE stock opened at C$6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.48 and a 12-month high of C$7.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.79.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

