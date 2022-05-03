National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

NNN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Shares of NNN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 43,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,592. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 40,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 8.0% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 129,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

