Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 242,241 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 1,519.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.24% of Cadence Bank worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

CADE stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

