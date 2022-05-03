Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,718 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at $37,158,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $111.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.