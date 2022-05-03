Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Euronet Worldwide worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

