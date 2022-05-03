Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,800 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $104.84 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.67.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total transaction of $8,324,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,226,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,366,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,098,771 shares of company stock worth $123,832,278 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

