Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 51,293 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

