Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

CNXC opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.42, for a total value of $1,634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,644.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,849.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

