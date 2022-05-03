Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.75 Million Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

HACK stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

