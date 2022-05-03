Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $87.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

