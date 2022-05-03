Natural Resource Partners (NRP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $576.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.